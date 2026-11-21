AL AIN, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its cultural programme to raise the profile of Emirati literature and encourage dialogue on publishing and translation, Zayed Central Library hosted a discussion titled “Is there a place for the Emirati novel in the world?” at the 17th edition of Al Ain Book Festival. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre under the theme “An Oasis of Stories”, the festival runs until 23 November.

The session, organised by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) as part of the cultural programme accompanying its participation in the festival, featured Emirati writer, novelist and translator Dr Latifa Al Haj, Head of the Literary Translation Department and Literary Rights Manager at Bumelha Publishing and Distribution.

The discussion explored the current state of the Emirati novel and its potential to reach readers worldwide, as well as the challenges of translating and publishing Emirati works beyond the UAE. It also examined the role of publishers and cultural institutions in introducing Emirati literature to wider audiences and strengthening its presence in Arab and international markets.

Al Haj stressed that the Emirati novel’s journey to international recognition begins with local readers. She said that promoting Emirati literary works within the UAE is essential to building a strong local and Arab readership and constitutes a vital first step towards reaching international audiences.

Regarding translation, Al Haj explained that translating Emirati novels into other languages does not guarantee that they will reach international readers. This requires reputable foreign publishers to take on the works in collaboration with experienced translators with strong literary credentials, as well as effective distribution and marketing channels. She identified limited international demand for translation rights to Emirati works as one of the main challenges. She stressed that publishing a translation in English or another language, without a clear plan to distribute and market it in the target markets would not achieve the intended goal.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of translation as a means of cultural exchange, introducing international audiences to the UAE’s history, heritage, arts and social values, while giving readers from diverse cultural backgrounds an opportunity to discover Emirati literature. Al Haj noted that novels can offer insights into local life and human experiences that may be unfamiliar to international readers, asserting the importance of selecting the right works and presenting them professionally to international publishers.

The session also highlighted the role of UAE cultural institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, in supporting writing, translation and publishing, and promoting Emirati and Arab literature. These efforts create opportunities for writers, translators and publishers to connect, fostering lasting cultural and professional partnerships with international institutions.

As part of the session, Al Haj noted Bumelha Publishing and Distribution is taking part in Al Ain Book Festival for the second consecutive year, showcasing around 230 titles spanning literary studies, Emirati and Arab novels, and translated works. The publishing house’s programme includes three panel discussions, one exploring Emirati experiences in translating poetry and fiction, and another examining The Myth of Mental Illness, one of the house’s translated publications.

Al Haj praised the development of Al Ain Book Festival, its significance in invigorating the city’s cultural and literary scene. She noted the opportunity it offers publishers and writers to connect directly with readers, adding that interest among publishers in taking part continues to grow. She also expressed her hope that the festival will attract even more visitors.

Through its cultural, educational and community programmes, Al Ain Book Festival continues to promote Arabic as a language of culture, knowledge and creativity, support local talent, and encourage reading as an everyday habit. These efforts align with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to consolidate the presence of the Arabic language and enhance its role in the cultural and creative landscape.