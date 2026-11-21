DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Seven leading futurists took audiences on a quick-fire journey through what could — and what should — come next in a rapidly changing world during the session ‘Three Minutes. Three Slides. Three Signals. Three Questions’ at Dubai Future Week 2026.

Each speaker had three minutes and three slides to highlight three emerging signals deserving attention. Together, the seven speakers explored 21 signals, offering unconventional perspectives on developments that could reshape the future.

Joanna Lepore questioned whether people will still love their jobs in a future where an estimated 7% of the global workforce faces displacement by artificial intelligence (AI). She challenged the audience to consider what happens when convenience replaces the human struggles and experiences that help shape who we are.

Sohail Inayatullah highlighted the need to rethink global governance, warning that “we’re whispering instead of screaming for change”. He called for a more inclusive, planetary-focused approach that places people, businesses and communities at its centre, with organisations prioritising healing over capital.

Rawan El-Bendary explored how AI-powered grief bots in Southeast Asia are raising profound questions about mourning, as families turn to reconstructed voices and digital holograms to cope with grief and loneliness.

Steven Kenney highlighted how longevity research is shifting towards extending healthy, active years rather than simply increasing lifespan. He also warned that some economic systems continue to associate ageing with decline, effectively “designing out” older people.

Olga Tarasov examined the emerging “knowledge famine”, citing estimates that half of new online articles are written by AI. She warned that society is increasingly “feasting on information and starving for knowledge”.

Thays Prado explored intuitive intelligence, arguing that as AI becomes more capable, human intuition, including the ability to read situations and recognise patterns that data may overlook, will become an increasingly important skill for leaders.

Cheryl Doig examined the growing need to “become still in an era of constant data”, asking: “What if forgetting was a luxury? What if stillness is the premium goal of a life well lived?”

The session highlighted how major transformations often begin with subtle shifts in technology, society and human behaviour, underscoring the importance of recognising emerging signals and questioning established assumptions when preparing for the future.

Dubai Future Week features a comprehensive agenda of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, debates, challenges and competitions, pitch platforms, exhibitions, immersive experiences, closed-door meetings and offstage activations.

Activities span eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.