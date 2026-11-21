ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 5th Maritime Heritage Festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), commenced today at the Corniche (East) on Abu Dhabi Beach.

The festival, which will run until 29 November, celebrates the UAE's rich seafaring legacy and Emirati maritime heritage through traditional crafts, performances, food, exhibitions, workshops, and interactive activities for all ages. Aligned with the UAE's Year of Family, this year's edition introduces several new activations, combining storytelling and hands-on experiences to explore the history of the sea, its role in shaping Emirati identity, and the values and traditions passed down through generations.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The Maritime Heritage Festival reflects DCT Abu Dhabi's enduring commitment to protecting, preserving and promoting Emirati heritage as a living foundation of our national identity. The sea shaped the values our ancestors lived by, including resilience, solidarity and a deep sense of community. These values continue to guide our society and remain an important part of who we are. Preserving our maritime heritage is therefore about more than safeguarding the traditions of the past; it is about ensuring that their significance is understood and carried forward.

In the UAE's Year of Family, the festival offers an opportunity to bring generations together, strengthen their connection with our shared history and pass this legacy on to those who follow.”

The fifth edition's programme is organised across three themes.

The stage will be headlined by the new Traditional Music Performance, which brings maritime history to life through chants, poetry and contemporary music. The wider programme features Performing Arts including Al Ayyalah, Al Nahma, and Al Ahallah, alongside four daily Reenactment Trails inspired by Emirati maritime heritage.

Audiences can also enjoy Jalsat music gatherings, Fann Al-Sot performances featuring majlis-inspired singing on the main stage, and interactive Fann Al-Iqa'a workshops that invite audiences to discover and take part in traditional music styles. New to this edition, the Maritime Puppet Show brings traditional seafaring stories to life. The programme also features a Falconry Programme.

Also new to this edition, Al Mahmal Experience showcases traditional craftsmanship associated with Mahmal building through live demonstrations revealing its construction and uses, alongside reenactments of historic seafaring life. The Traditional Mahmal Exhibition features vessels moored along the quay, including the Jalboot and Sanbouk, giving visitors an opportunity to discover the different types of Mahmal, their shared features and differences, and the tools used on fishing voyages.

The Al Sayyad and Oyster Opening experiences offer hands-on insight into traditional fishing and pearl extraction, while Bait Al Gahwa showcases the traditional art of Emirati coffee making.

The festival will host 33 artisans, who will present live demonstrations and traditional workshops, showcasing the skills and techniques associated with each craft and introducing visitors to their significance in Emirati cultural heritage.

The festival also celebrates the Heritage Guardians, whose knowledge and skills have helped preserve maritime traditions across generations. Visitors can discover their stories in a dedicated space featuring the oral histories and personal accounts of sailors and pearl divers. The programme also includes Al Tawwash, the Al Sinyar Maritime Exhibition and The Pearl Story, which brings the stories and traditions of pearl diving to life.

The Sail-Making Workshop gives a hands-on look at the techniques used to make sails for Mahmal boats. Families can also build sandcastles inspired by the local environment and join maritime craft workshops led by festival partners.

Younger visitors can collect a Junior Nokhatha stamp for each festival experience they complete, while the Al Aaks Photobooth offers a traditional photo keepsake to take home. Making their debut this year, four carnival games draw inspiration from maritime heritage and the local environment. These include Tila, Al Halqa, Abu Dhabi’s Fished and Al Nashaba, giving children and families an interactive way to engage with the UAE’s seafaring traditions.

The Fish Market returns to the seafront, with a traditional fish auction and a catch-to-grill experience, while The Kitchen: Maritime Edition invites visitors to discover a range of seafood dishes. Across the festival 33 restaurants, including the Emirati Kitchen and Bait Al Gahwa, sit alongside 25 souks and more than 30 retail selling traditional products and a variety of shopping options.

The Abu Dhabi Culture Pavilion provides an interactive introduction to the emirate's museums and cultural sites, giving visitors the opportunity to discover its history and heritage. It also connects festivalgoers with Abu Dhabi’s leading cultural institutions, offering deeper insight into the emirate’s diverse cultural landscape.

Through its programme of performances, exhibitions and activities, the Maritime Heritage Festival continues DCT Abu Dhabi's work to protect, preserve and promote Emirati heritage, giving residents and visitors opportunities to connect with the traditions that have shaped the emirate.