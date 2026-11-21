ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that children are the hope and future of humanity, and that protecting their rights and safeguarding their dignity from all forms of violence, exploitation, and discrimination is a religious, moral, and humanitarian duty.

The Council stressed the importance of providing a safe environment that guarantees every child the right to a dignified life, quality education, healthcare, and healthy development, thereby contributing to the building of societies founded on justice, tolerance, and peace.

In a statement marking World Children’s Day, observed annually on 20 November, the Muslim Council of Elders noted that the continued suffering of children in areas affected by war, conflict, and humanitarian crises, and their exposure to killing, displacement, hunger, and deprivation of the most basic necessities of life, constitutes a flagrant violation of their fundamental rights.

The Council called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities and intensify efforts to protect children and provide them with the healthcare and psychosocial support they need.

The statement further emphasised the importance of integrating the efforts of families and religious, educational, cultural, and media institutions in protecting children and raising them on the values of compassion, tolerance, respect for diversity, and human dignity. It also highlighted the need to safeguard children from hate speech, extremism, bullying, and the risks of exploitation in the digital space.

The Council called for the adoption of effective policies and programs that place children’s rights and best interests at the forefront of priorities and ensure that all children have equitable access to education, care, and protection without discrimination.

The Muslim Council of Elders noted that the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis, affirmed that children’s rights to family upbringing, nutrition, education, and care constitute a shared moral responsibility and that no child should be deprived of these rights.

The Council stressed that protecting childhood is an investment in the future of humanity and that building a more just and peaceful world begins with ensuring every child’s right to safety, dignity, and a decent life.