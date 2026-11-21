DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Professor Paul Newman, Founder and CEO of Oxa, and Ibrahim Al Najjar, Senior Vice President of Technology at DP World, explored how autonomous vehicles could transform ports, airports and industrial environments in a session titled ‘The City That Moves Itself’ at Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme “For the Human of the Future” until 21 November.

The conversation focused on the infrastructure and operational choices needed as driverless mobility advances towards real-world deployment.

The session examined the potential for smart logistics to improve efficiency, safety and resilience across supply chains. It also addressed practical questions surrounding integration, regulation, public trust and commercial viability.

“We need to bring intelligence into automation, and this is where we bring in advances in autonomy alongside human input, because autonomy suggests that somebody will also take a decision,” said Ibrahim Al Najjar.

At Jebel Ali, the largest port in the Middle East, DP World is co-creating solutions to integrate driverless trucks directly into its terminal operating systems, safety frameworks, and live port workflows. With more than 900 vehicles operating on the ground, DP World is serving as the first commercial launchpad a new joint venture with Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Oxa.

Backing up DP World’s phased approach at Jebel Ali, Prof Newman emphasised that autonomous logistics is not a static, off-the-shelf product, it is an evolving capability. Through the partnership with DP World, the goal is to build a flexible, human-led competency that allows port operators to continuously adapt, optimise, and safely scale new autonomous workflows as their business needs change.

The discussion framed autonomous mobility as a systems challenge requiring technology, infrastructure, policy and commercial models to evolve together.