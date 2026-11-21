NEW YORK, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Israeli settlers have carried out more than 400 attacks causing casualties or property damage during this year’s olive harvest in the occupied West Bank – more than in any previous season, UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs said on Friday.

Since September, more than 4,000 trees and saplings have been damaged and over 25,000 kilogrammes of produce vandalised or stolen, according to the Humanitarian Country Team for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which brings together the heads of UN entities and international and Palestinian NGOs.

The violence has also spread into Areas A and B, which the 1995 Oslo II Accords placed under full or partial Palestinian Authority control and where Palestinians had faced fewer such attacks in past years.

Solidarity activists, journalists and diplomats have also been targeted.

Earlier calls on the Israeli authorities to protect Palestinians and ensure they can safely reach their groves have not been acted upon, the group said. “Instead, we’ve seen acquiescence, support and participation.”

In the first nine months of 2026, Israeli authorities uprooted or otherwise damaged more than 10,000 Palestinian-owned trees and saplings across the West Bank, most of them olive trees.

An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families in the West Bank rely on olives and olive oil, a sector that contributes around 15 per cent of agricultural GDP. The harvest also holds deep social and cultural significance.

Restrictions throughout the year prevent essential work such as pruning, fertilization and pest control, steadily reducing tree productivity and future harvests, and undermining livelihoods and food security.

“This year’s harvesting window is closing, but there is still some time to act,” the statement said.

The group urged the Israeli authorities in the strongest possible terms to end all attacks on Palestinians and their livelihoods, as required by international law, and to ensure farmers have free, safe, sufficient and reliable access to their land, including to bring in supplies and equipment and transport their harvest.

“Perpetrators must be stopped and held to account,” it said, calling on Member States to use their influence to ensure these measures are implemented promptly and sustained throughout the year.