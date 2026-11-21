ROME, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Food Programme (WFP) will require $12.1 billion to assist 91 million people next year but warned that millions more will go hungry as funding shortfalls continue and another global food crisis looms.

The agency will continue “to go the extra mile to reach the most displaced, the most vulnerable, people who are starving each day,” said Assistant Executive Director Matthew Hollingworth, presenting WFP’s Global Outlook for 2027 to journalists in Geneva.

The report reveals that at least 266 million people worldwide face acute hunger as conflict, economic shocks and climate change continue to drive food insecurity and humanitarian needs. Roughly 39 million are at emergency levels or worse.

This is happening as aid budgets continue to be slashed, forcing WFP to prioritize only the most critical cases.

“Our teams are having to make very difficult decisions on the ground. Inevitably, that means we're leaving people behind,” said Mr. Hollingworth, speaking from headquarters in Rome.

“What's even more concerning is that in the current environment, the gap between those we can and cannot reach is probably going to grow larger.

WFP called for flexible, predictable funding that allows it to direct resources to areas with the greatest needs and ensure every dollar has maximum impact