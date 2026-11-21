ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates recorded a series of major achievements in 2026 within the multilateral international system, strengthening its presence in United Nations bodies and executive boards, international scientific institutions and specialised research organisations. These milestones also included assuming leadership positions in UN initiatives and joining international treaties and frameworks related to scientific research, environmental cooperation and climate action.

These accomplishments reflect growing international confidence in the UAE's role and the recognition it receives for its partnerships, initiatives and expertise in shaping global decisions and policies related to peace and security, human rights, sustainable development, humanitarian action and other key areas.

On 8 April, the UAE was elected for a second consecutive term as a member of the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2026–2028 term. This will enable the country to continue participating in the board's work to support efforts to empower women and girls, promote gender equality, and contribute to shaping the entity's international priorities and policies.

In the same month, the UAE was also elected to the Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP) for the 2026–2028 term. The country will participate in the board's work in setting the programme's strategic direction and overseeing its humanitarian and development policies and activities, particularly those related to combating hunger and food insecurity and responding to humanitarian crises.

In a related development, the UAE, alongside Saudi Arabia, India and China, was elected in 2026 to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations for the 2027–2030 term. The UAE will participate in the committee's work, which involves reviewing applications from non-governmental organisations seeking consultative status with ECOSOC and monitoring their status in accordance with UN regulations.

At the level of international scientific institutions, the UAE announced in July 2026 that it had joined the International Science Council (ISC) for the first time, with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) selected as the country's national representative to the council. The ISC comprises more than 250 scientific organisations worldwide, including national academies of science, research councils, and international scientific unions and associations.

This membership will enable the UAE to expand its participation in global scientific dialogue, strengthen the presence of scientific expertise and evidence in international policy discussions, including those related to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and broaden opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange with research and scientific institutions around the world.

In the field of polar science, the UAE officially joined the Svalbard Treaty on 6 April 2026, pursuant to Federal Decree No. 125 of 2025. The move expanded the country's participation in scientific cooperation in the Arctic and provided UAE researchers with opportunities to conduct field research in Ny-Ålesund, in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, one of the world's leading centres for polar research and atmospheric studies.

The UAE also joined the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) in August 2026 as an associate member, with its membership announced in October of the same year, becoming the first Arab country to join the international scientific body since its establishment 68 years ago.

SCAR coordinates international scientific research in Antarctica and provides independent scientific advice that contributes to supporting the continent's governance and global climate assessments. The UAE will participate through the UAE Polar Programme and the Polar Research Centre at Khalifa University, enabling Emirati researchers to join international research and expert groups and expand cooperation with specialised scientific institutions.

In the latest milestone in the UAE's growing role in science diplomacy, the country, represented by the UAE Polar Programme, was elected on 17 November 2026 to the co-chairmanship of the Executive Steering Committee of the United Nations Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences 2025–2034, a global initiative led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

This election gives the UAE a new leadership role in an initiative that brings together scientific and policy expertise from around the world. It focuses on advancing research, monitoring, early warning systems and adaptation to changes affecting glaciers, ice sheets and frozen environments, as well as addressing their implications for water security, rising sea levels and climate change.

Through its co-chairmanship of the committee, the UAE aims to strengthen the links between scientific discoveries, policymaking and investment, expand the participation of non-polar countries and nations of the Global South in international efforts related to cryospheric sciences, and translate scientific knowledge into practical outcomes that support communities most affected by climate change.