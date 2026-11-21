ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- With just 10 days to go until the second edition of Run for the Nation – Hassantak Ya Watan on 29 November, registrations surpasses 30,000, reflecting growing enthusiasm for the sporting and community event, held as part of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Presented by the Zayed Charity Run, the event is expected to draw families, recreational runners and professional athletes from across the UAE.

Families of the UAE’s martyrs will take part alongside Emiratis and residents in a tribute to those who gave their lives for the country. Their participation reflects a shared love for the UAE, a sense of belonging and a commitment to safeguarding the country and preserving its achievements for future generations.

Set against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable landmarks, the run will start at Wahat Al Karama, pass Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and finish at ERTH Abu Dhabi. The route offers runners a unique opportunity to experience the capital from a different perspective, combining the excitement of the event with the architectural and cultural landmarks that define the city.

Featuring three distances of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km, the event caters to different ages and fitness levels. A total prize pool of AED 1 million will be awarded to winners across the age-group categories, adding to the competitive excitement. Registration is complimentary, encouraging broad participation from across the UAE.

At ERTH Abu Dhabi, preparations are underway to welcome runners, families and visitors to the Community Village, where activities will continue beyond the finish line. Featuring entertainment, interactive experiences and family-friendly attractions, the village will provide a vibrant setting for participants to celebrate their achievements and enjoy the day together.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee, said: “What makes Run for the Nation special is the people who take part and the different reasons that bring them to the starting line. Some will be running towards a personal achievement, others will be joining their families or taking part for the first time. Yet, for one morning, they will all share the same journey through the heart of Abu Dhabi.”

“The route itself tells an important story, connecting Wahat Al Karama, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and ERTH Abu Dhabi, each reflecting a different aspect of our capital’s identity. As we count down to 29 November, our priority is to deliver an experience that participants will remember, one that inspires them to stay active, return year after year and encourage others to take part. We look forward to seeing Abu Dhabi come alive with the energy of thousands of runners.”

The inaugural edition of Run for the Nation, held in April 2026, attracted more than 25,000 participants. Building on that success, this year’s event aims to offer an even more memorable experience, combining competitive running with activities that welcome individuals and families alike.

The event is organised by ERTH Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Etizan Fitness, and sponsored by L’IMAD, Mubadala, EDGE, International Golden Group (IGG), Al Ain Water, Burjeel Medical City and Tadweer Group.

Participants can collect their run packs from Mubadala Arena from 24 to 28 November, between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM, ahead of run day.

The Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee invites members of the community to register for Run for the Nation on 29 November and be part of a memorable sporting celebration marking Eid Al Etihad.