ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced a comprehensive range of transport services and traffic arrangements for visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026–2027 in Al Wathba, facilitating access to and departure from the venue.

The arrangements include dedicated public buses operating throughout the week, providing regular transport to and from the festival grounds according to scheduled timetables.

The service operates from three main locations in Abu Dhabi city to the festival venue in Al Wathba, with buses running every 30 minutes, increasing to every 20 minutes during peak periods.

The route begins at Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, passing through Rabdan Mall on Al Ittihad Street and the area opposite Baniyas Court before reaching the festival venue.

From Sunday to Thursday, outbound services operate from 15:00 to 23:00, while return journeys run from 16:30 to 00:30 the following day.

On Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays, outbound services continue until 00:00, while return journeys operate until 01:30 the following day, ensuring sufficient capacity to meet increased demand during the festival's peak periods.