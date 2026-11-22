LONDON, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal drew 2-2 with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday in Matchweek 11 of the English Premier League.

Despite the draw, Arsenal maintained their position at the top of the standings with 28 points, six ahead of second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who face Hull City on Sunday.

Newcastle United increased their tally to 13 points, remaining 12th in the table.

Elsewhere in the same round, Leeds United defeated Chelsea 4-1, Coventry City beat Crystal Palace 3-2, Tottenham Hotspur overcame Ipswich Town 2-0, and Bournemouth secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham, while Aston Villa and Sunderland played out a goalless draw.