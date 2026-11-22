MANAMA, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the Kingdom, with no injuries reported.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said shrapnel from the interceptions had caused minor material damage, affirming that its air defence systems remained ready to respond to attacks.

The General Command also accused Iran of continuing what it described as a systematic hostile approach through its attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.