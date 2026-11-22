KUWAIT, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is showcasing its latest specialised research publications addressing cybersecurity, the global economy, geopolitical transformations and artificial intelligence, and introducing its five companies at the 49th edition of the Kuwait International Book Fair, running until 28th November.

Marking its second participation in the fair, the Group is presenting a programme that includes panel discussions and intellectual meetings highlighting key contemporary issues.

The pavilion also offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the Group’s five companies, TRENDS Research & Advisory, TRENDS Global, TRENDS Barometer, TRENDS Observatory and TRENDS Training Institute.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, said the Group’s participation reflects its strategy to expand its regional and international knowledge presence and build partnerships with universities, think tanks, and academic and research institutions to support sustainable development.