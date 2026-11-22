SEOUL, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea is expected to rank fourth globally in annual exports this year after its cumulative exports surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time on 19th November, Yonhap News Agency reported. It became the fourth country to reach the milestone, after the United States, Germany and China.

The country ranked fifth globally in the first seven months of 2026, with exports of $595.3 billion, according to data from the World Trade Organisation and UN Comtrade. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources estimates that the country overtook the Netherlands after July as export growth accelerated, with monthly shipments reaching a record $120.9 billion in September.

Excluding semiconductors, the Republic of Korea ranked eighth globally in the first seven months, with exports of $413.6 billion. Semiconductors made up 30.5 percent of total exports over that period, with their share rising to 42.7 percent for January through October.

Exports excluding semiconductors rose 20.2 percent year on year in the first ten months, the fastest growth in two decades. The increase was driven by consumer goods such as cosmetics and food products, as well as emerging export sectors such as defence and nuclear power plants.

Exports by small and medium-sized enterprises exceeded $100 billion, reaching $107.6 billion.