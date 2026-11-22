ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has attended the closing competitions of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the event took place at Mubadala Arena and brought together more than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries to compete over 13 days.

The final day featured the professional black belt finals, bringing together some of the world’s leading jiu-jitsu athletes in closely contested matches that showcased the sport’s continued development and growing international reach.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented awards to the professional black belt champions across the various weight divisions, commending the exceptional skills and competitive spirit demonstrated by the athletes throughout the championship, reflecting both the sport’s continued progress and the event’s standing on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.

The 18th edition featured competitions across amateur, para jiu-jitsu, junior, youth, masters’ and professional divisions, alongside the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival for younger age groups. The diverse programme provided opportunities for athletes of different ages and abilities to compete, while supporting the identification of emerging talent and the development of future generations of jiu-jitsu athletes.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, said, “The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has firmly established itself among the world’s leading jiu-jitsu events, attracting strong international participation and bringing together elite champions and emerging talent for competition at the highest level.

The championship’s continued success reflects the unwavering support of the UAE’s leadership for jiu-jitsu and Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating a world-class sporting environment that nurtures talent, develops champions and encourages wider participation in the sport, both locally and internationally.”

He added, “The conclusion of the 18th edition marks another milestone in the championship’s journey and reinforces our commitment to raising its standards year after year. We remain focused on strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for jiu-jitsu, while providing athletes from around the world with a platform to compete, share experiences and achieve their full potential.”