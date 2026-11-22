BEIJING, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s digital industry generated revenue of 32.41 trillion yuan (about US$4.85 trillion) in the first three quarters of 2026, up 14.8 percent year on year.

Data released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed that the growth rate was 5.2 percentage points higher than in the same period last year.

Of the total, the digital manufacturing sector contributed 19.32 trillion yuan in revenue, up 20.5 percent year on year, while digital services revenue rose 7.3 percent to 13.09 trillion yuan. Strong demand for artificial intelligence technologies and export growth helped lift the industry’s total profits by 23.4 percent year on year to 2.78 trillion yuan.

China’s intelligent computing capacity reached 2,592 exaflops by the end of September, up 146 percent year on year, supporting the development of the artificial intelligence industry.