WASHINGTON, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Microsoft said it deployed a server-side fix for a vulnerability in its Entra Connect Health service that allowed unauthorised access to tenant-level contact and configuration metadata.

Microsoft notified affected organisations, providing guidance and support. The notification said no software updates were required to address the vulnerability. Entra Connect Health allows administrators to monitor the health and performance of their on-premises identity infrastructure.

The company said the vulnerability did not expose user passwords, authentication tokens or valid cryptographic keys, and it did not identify any unauthorised configuration changes. The information accessed included email addresses belonging to technical contacts and administrator accounts, as well as some tenant identifiers and configuration information.

Microsoft advised organisations to strengthen security by ensuring privileged accounts use phishing-resistant multifactor authentication, reviewing those accounts’ settings and examining sign-in logs.