PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cambodia’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the country had confirmed its first case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, after 30 months and six days without a reported case.

The patient tested positive for the disease on Friday and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, the ministry said. Cambodia had previously reported 20 cases from December 2023 to May 2024.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant to prevent clusters or outbreaks. It said the virus can spread through sexual contact or direct contact with wounds, body fluids or contaminated materials. It can also pass from a pregnant woman to her foetus.

The ministry advised anyone with symptoms such as a blistering rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches or fatigue to visit a health centre for testing.