DUBAI, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 32nd edition of the Dubai International Boat Show will showcase over 100 yachts and watercraft, including new models making their global and regional debuts, with more than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries taking part.

The show will take place at Dubai Harbour from 25th to 29th November, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for yacht manufacturing and maritime investment.

The UAE’s maritime manufacturing industry will have a prominent presence at the exhibition, with Romeo Marine preparing for the global debut of its Romeo 55 yacht, while Gulf Craft will launch the Family and Offshore models of its SilverCat 47 series, reflecting the country’s growing capabilities in marine design, engineering and manufacturing.

This year’s edition will see the launch of several innovative models, with Azimut showcasing its Seadeck 6 and Fly 82 for the first time in the Middle East, alongside the regional debuts of the BRABUS Ultima 55, Riviera 645 SUV and Cranchi A32.

The exhibition will bring together leading international yacht designers and manufacturers, including Azimut, Benetti, Cranchi, Ferretti, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen, Princess, Sanlorenzo, Sunreef and Sunseeker. It will also feature national pavilions representing China, Italy and the United States, alongside new participation from the Republic of Korea and Slovenia, reflecting the exhibition’s expanding international reach.

The exhibition will also showcase the latest solutions and innovations in marine engineering, technology, infrastructure and services, with the participation of specialised companies, including Abu Dhabi Ship Building, AMIT Group, Drydocks World and D-Marin.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD Group, the exhibition organiser, said the participation of leading international yacht manufacturers reflects the global maritime industry’s confidence in the investment opportunities and growth potential offered by Dubai and the wider region. She noted that the global and regional yacht debuts further strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for attracting maritime companies and investments.

Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, said the exhibition embodies the UAE’s vision of leveraging innovation as a driver of progress and economic opportunity, noting that the company’s journey spanning more than four decades reflects the development of national industries and their ability to compete globally.

He added that continued investments in design, engineering and craftsmanship, alongside the development of yacht maintenance and refit services, contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s maritime sector and strengthening its presence in the global yachting industry.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, the owner of Dubai Harbour, highlighted the importance of developing marinas as integrated destinations that combine maritime services, hospitality and entertainment. He also emphasised the exhibition’s role in fostering partnerships and exchanging ideas that contribute to shaping the future of the industry.

The exhibition will feature a diverse programme of live water sports demonstrations, sailing and diving experiences, family activities and specialised discussion sessions, providing opportunities for industry professionals to network and exchange expertise.

The show forms part of a series of international maritime events hosted by Dubai, including the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on 21st and 22nd November and the eighth edition of the Gulf Superyacht Summit on 24th and 25th November.

The summit will bring together investors, yacht owners and industry leaders to explore growth opportunities and the development of the regional luxury yacht industry, further enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness for maritime investment and supporting the competitiveness of its maritime economy.