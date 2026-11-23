FUJAIRAH, 22nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) has become the first organisation in the Middle East to achieve the Certified Inspiring Workplaces PeopleFirst Platinum certification from the UK's Inspiring Workplaces Group, recording one of the highest scores reported globally.

The recognition reflects the corporation's commitment to enhancing employee wellbeing and developing government workplaces in line with national priorities.

FNRC achieved an overall score of 97 out of 100, exceeding the 90-point threshold for Platinum certification. It also scored 97.3 in both organisational belief and belonging, placing it in the "Inspirers" category under the global assessment framework.

Ali Qasim, Director-General of FNRC, attributed the achievement to the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and their commitment to investing in human capital and fostering a government workplace that encourages innovation and excellence.

He said the recognition reflected the FNRC's success in developing its working environment and strengthening employee participation in institutional development.

He added that the Platinum certification demonstrates employees' confidence in the corporation and pride in belonging to it, providing further motivation to invest in their capabilities and enhance their workplace experience, improving performance and service quality.

The assessment is based on the global COMPASS methodology, which measures six key drivers: purpose and organisational culture, leadership and communication, employee voice, inclusion and belonging, workplace wellbeing, and community and sustainability.

It uses an independent employee survey designed to ensure confidentiality and impartial results.

The certification strengthens FNRC's international standing in organisational excellence and highlights the effectiveness of its human resources practices in supporting sustainable performance and institutional development.