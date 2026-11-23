ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards 2026 recognised the year's top athletes, academies and supporting organisations at a ceremony held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Sunday evening.

The 11th edition celebrated achievements throughout the season and followed the conclusion of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which attracted more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said the continued support provided by the UAE leadership has played a major role in developing jiu-jitsu in the country.

He said this support has helped UAE athletes achieve success at international competitions, strengthened sports organisations and encouraged more people to take up the sport.

Alhashmi said the season's results showed how much UAE jiu-jitsu has improved over the years. He explained that the success was not measured by medals alone but also by the continued development of the sport and its athletes. He added that the athletes winning titles at major international competitions have benefited from a system that identifies young talent, develops their skills and gives them the experience needed to compete at the highest level.

He also said that the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards recognises the hard work and dedication of athletes and academies, while encouraging them to continue improving. The awards also helped strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as an important destination for international jiu-jitsu athletes.

Six Emirati athletes were honoured for their achievements during the 2026 season, with awards presented across the under-16, under-18 and adult categories. In the under-16 category, Ghaiaheb Alrashdi won Best Emirati Female Athlete, while Fahad Saoud Aldhaheri received the Best Emirati Male Athlete award. In the under-18 category, Zainab Al Mansoori and Saif Al Baloushi won the respective awards.

In the adult category, Asma Alhosani was named Best Emirati Female Athlete following a successful season in continental and international competitions. Khaled Alshehhi received the Best Emirati Male Athlete award after winning gold medals at major international events, including the men's professional black belt 62kg title at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

UAE-based Commando Group was another major winner on the night, claiming three Best International Academy awards in the amateur, masters and professional categories. Gracie Barra International was named Best International Academy in the youth category.

The awards also recognised leading athletes from around the world for their performances throughout the season. Telmo Castro was named Best African Athlete, while Ricky Pachon won Best Oceania Athlete. Polina Titarenko received the Best European Female Athlete award, Matheus Luna was named Best North and Central America Athlete, and Felipe Bezerra won Best South America Athlete.

In the other individual categories, Gabriel Pereira Da Rosa received the Best Rookie Player award, Thiago Marques was named Best Masters 1 Athlete, and Sábatha Laís dos Santos won Best Brown/Black Belt Female Athlete.

Bezerra was also named Best Black Belt Male Athlete, becoming one of the night's biggest winners with two individual awards. The honours recognised his performances in continental and international competitions during the season.

The ceremony also honoured organisations that supported the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and its programmes throughout the year. Those honoured included Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Premier Motors, PureHealth, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Sky News Arabia, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Palms Sports, Ministry of Interior, Aafaq Islamic Finance, Dolphin Energy, Lulu Group and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

Special recognition was also given to individuals who have dedicated 15 years to jiu-jitsu, acknowledging their contributions to developing the sport and its organisations.