DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jabal Nazwa Conservation Reserve in southeastern Dubai combines distinctive desert landscapes and rocky mountain formations across 0.48 square kilometres, providing natural habitats for a wide range of plant and animal species.

Jabal Nazwa is classified as an 'inselberg', an isolated rocky mountain rising prominently above the surrounding plains. Its limestone formation creates environmental conditions distinct from the neighbouring sandy desert, supporting a variety of wildlife.

The reserve is home to 111 bird species, 20 mammal species, 24 reptile species, 21 invertebrate species and 70 plant species, highlighting its ecological importance and contribution to biodiversity conservation in Dubai's desert and mountainous environments.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), said Jabal Nazwa reflects Dubai's rich natural diversity, combining distinctive geological features, desert and mountain habitats, and cultural heritage.

He added the Authority is committed to protecting these ecosystems and preserving Dubai's natural heritage for future generations.

Established under Decree No. 22 of 2014 concerning the establishment of nature reserves in Dubai, Jabal Nazwa lies near the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

Its rocky slopes provide habitats for two bat species native to the Arabian Peninsula, while its varied terrain supports resident and migratory birds.

Vegetation includes Acacia tortilis trees and several species of Euphorbia, notably Euphorbia larica and Euphorbia granulata, which are adapted to local environmental conditions.

The reserve also supports Arabian oryx, sand gazelles and mountain gazelles, locally known as 'Al Damani', which move between Jabal Nazwa and the neighbouring Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, alongside Gordon's wildcat.

Jabal Nazwa also has a long-standing association with traditional honey production, supported by the presence of dwarf honeybees (Apis florea), reflecting the historical relationship between local communities and their natural environment.

DECCA continues to protect the reserve's biodiversity through wildlife monitoring and specialised scientific studies of native species and habitats, providing data to support conservation and sustainable management.

These efforts align with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the UAE Green Agenda 2030, supporting Dubai's commitment to preserving ecosystems and natural resources for future generations.