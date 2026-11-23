CAPITALS, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, recovering from the 14-month low recorded in the previous session.

Spot gold climbed 1.2 percent to US$3,576.10 per ounce by 00:48 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday.

Bullion fell about 9 percent last week, its biggest weekly drop since March.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.7 percent to US$3,576.20.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 2.3 percent to US$42.11 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.4 percent to US$1,316.97 and palladium climbed 1.3 percent to US$904.15.