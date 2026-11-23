ABU DHABI/KUALA LUMPUR, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Energy, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Wasco Berhad and its subsidiaries to acquire 100 percent of Wasco’s engineering, fabrication and process engineering business for an enterprise value of US$210 million.

The transaction with Wasco Berhad, a global energy infrastructure solutions provider with operations across 12 countries, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the approval of Wasco Berhad’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

The expanded platform extends NMDC Energy’s existing shallow-water offshore capabilities into deepwater floating infrastructure, covering topsides for floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) and mobile offshore production units (MOPUs), in addition to specialised onshore modules for oil & gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and data centre sectors, and process equipment fabrication serving a wide variety of industries.

The transaction adds the strategic Batam fabrication yard in Indonesia, spanning more than 380,000 square metres, and the 110,000-square-metre process equipment fabrication yard in Malaysia, alongside the company’s existing 25,000-square-metre Jebel Ali yard in the UAE. The combined multi-yard footprint provides greater flexibility in project execution and enables NMDC Energy to optimise capacity across its fabrication network to meet the requirements of increasingly complex and sustainable projects.

With engineering centres across Southeast Asia and an established client base of leading international energy operators, EPC contractors and original equipment manufacturers, the platform expands NMDC Energy’s international reach across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and other markets.

The combination of complementary capabilities, a multi-yard platform, an international client base and the financial strength of NMDC Energy and the wider NMDC Group will enhance the company’s ability to execute larger and more complex international project packages, while broadening its addressable markets across conventional and renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, energy transition projects and data centre development.

Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, said, “This expansion brings us world-class engineering talent, proven modular fabrication capability and a global presence that complements our own end-to-end services and solutions, and it gives our combined clients a partner with the scale, capability and financial strength to deliver their most demanding projects. Ultimately, this investment in our capabilities ensures we remain a vital partner in the future of energy, driving both traditional and renewable energy developments forward.”

Giancarlo Maccagno, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Wasco Berhad, said, “Wasco’s engineering, fabrication and process engineering business has been built over many years through the capabilities of its people and long-standing relationships with its clients. We believe NMDC Energy is well positioned to support the business in its next phase of development. As we move towards completion, our focus will be on working closely with NMDC Energy to ensure continuity for our people and clients, and a smooth transition.”