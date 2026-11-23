SEOUL, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports more than doubled during the first 20 days of November, with shipments of semiconductors surging to a record high, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

Outbound shipments reached US$77.4 billion during the first 20 days of November, up from US$38.4 billion a year earlier, marking the highest figure for the first 20 days of any month.

The daily average export value in terms of business days also reached $4.84 billion, the highest for the first 20 days of any month. The combined exports from 1st January through Friday came to $1.01 trillion, up 63.2 percent from a year earlier.

Imports also jumped 39.4 percent on-year to $50.3 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $27.1 billion.

By sector, exports of chips nearly quadrupled to $38.5 billion, setting a fresh record for the 20-day period.

As a result, chip exports accounted for 49.7 percent of the country's total outbound shipment, a sharp increase of 24.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

Shipments of petroleum products surged 91.9 percent to $4.13 billion, and those of computer peripherals jumped 330.5 percent on-year to $3.67 billion.

Meanwhile, exports of automobiles dropped 5.6 percent to $3.59 billion.

By destination, exports to China soared 145.6 percent to $20 billion, and those to the United States spiked 142.7 percent to $16.4 billion.