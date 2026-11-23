ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, part of TRENDS Group, participated in the two-day Think20 (T20) Summit in New York, contributing research on the role of economic interdependence and international cooperation in promoting political stability and peacebuilding.

TRENDS Global co-sponsored a session with Germany’s Bertelsmann Stiftung that examined how economic governance, trade, investment and infrastructure can sustain international cooperation and reduce vulnerabilities during periods of geopolitical tension. The discussion drew on the German foundation’s expertise and TRENDS’ perspective on the Middle East.

The session sought to develop practical recommendations for the G20 on incorporating political stability considerations into cross-border infrastructure projects and to devise tools for assessing how economic agreements contribute to resilience and stability.

TRENDS Global also spoke at a plenary session on strengthening global coordination for socio-economic development and peacebuilding, where it presented its policy paper, “Governing Interdependence: A Framework for Strengthening Regional Resilience”.

The summit, organised by the Stimson Center, the Quincy Institute and the Brookings Institution, focused on policymaking in times of uncertainty. Its outcomes are expected to inform the T20 Summit’s final communiqué and preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for December 2026.