DUBAI, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, participated in an extraordinary FIFA Congress held virtually on Monday, chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and attended by representatives of its 211 member associations.

In his opening remarks, Infantino highlighted football's role in uniting people and strengthening ties between nations, stressing the importance of selecting the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 FIFA Women's World Cups.

The Congress announced the selection of the joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 tournament, while England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were selected to host the 2035 edition.

The agenda included verifying the quorum and compliance with FIFA statutes, appointing vote scrutineers and member associations to review the minutes, discussing membership matters and approving the agenda.

The 77th FIFA Congress is scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on 18th March, 2027.