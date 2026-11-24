MUSCAT, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Wasl defeated Iran's Tractor 5-1 on Monday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

The victory took Al Wasl to six points, moving them up to eighth place in the standings.

Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the 44th and 73rd minutes, while Brahian Palacios struck in the 55th, Gabriel Vareta in the 61st and Renato Junior in the third minute of stoppage time. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh scored Tractor's only goal in the 72nd minute.

In another fifth-round match, Al Ain drew 1-1 with Iran's Esteghlal Tehran at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Al Ain remained top of the standings with 13 points, while Esteghlal Tehran moved to 10 points. Saman Fallah opened the scoring for Estegh