NEW YORK, 23rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for stronger multilateral cooperation and an international framework to manage artificial intelligence (AI) risks, supported by credible, independent oversight mechanisms, warning that the technology is advancing faster than efforts to establish adequate safety safeguards.

Addressing the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety, co-hosted by the United Nations and Barbados on Monday, Guterres warned against a race to the bottom on AI safety standards.

He stressed that safety measures must keep pace with technological development and deployment, ensuring that AI systems are safe and trustworthy wherever they are developed or used.

Guterres highlighted AI's potential to strengthen healthcare systems, accelerate scientific discoveries, improve education, enhance weather forecasting and support sustainable development. However, he warned that the risks of unchecked digital technologies were growing just as rapidly, citing recent technological outages and cyberattacks, alongside warnings from leading AI developers about potential existential risks.

He said the summit offered an opportunity to strengthen national approaches to AI without assuming a one-size-fits-all model, by building a shared understanding of emerging risks, improving interoperability through comparable assessments and common terminology, sharing lessons from serious incidents, and strengthening countries' capacity to test AI safety in their local contexts.

Guterres said the UN-supported global network for AI capacity-building cooperation now comprises 27 centres of excellence across five regions, adding that he had proposed establishing a global AI capacity-building fund.