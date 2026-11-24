JIUQUAN, China, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China will launch its Shenzhou-24 spaceship on Wednesday with a crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board China's space station.

The three-person flight crew ​consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of bilateral cooperation under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Tuesday that the crew is in good ‌condition and ⁠launch preparations are complete, Reuters reported.

Shenzhou-24, ​launching aboard ‌a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, ​is the 41st flight mission of China's crewed space programme ​and will complete an in-orbit rotation with the ⁠Shenzhou-23 crew, authorities said.

In orbit, the crew will carry out space science experiments alongside ​planned station research.