RIO DE JANEIRO, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brazilian oil giant Petrobras plans to invest US$122 billion from 2027 to 2031, with a focus on increasing oil and gas production.

Under the new business plan approved by Petrobras’ board, US$113 billion will be allocated to projects in the implementation portfolio, while another US$9 billion is earmarked for projects under evaluation.

Exploration and production will remain Petrobras’ largest investment priority, accounting for more than 70 percent of total planned spending. The plan gives priority to Brazil’s pre-salt reserves.

Petrobras plans to allocate $10 billion to exploration activities, including drilling approximately 50 wells in Brazil and abroad, with a focus on Brazil’s Equatorial Margin.