NEW YORK, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg warned that shipping chokepoints linked to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could raise the agency’s costs by US$727 million by mid-2027, threatening food aid for 7.3 million more people.

Lindberg, whom the United Nations appointed in September to head the programme, called for new efforts to safeguard humanitarian shipments of Ukrainian and Russian grain through the Black Sea, modelled on a UN-brokered initiative that was in effect from 2022 to 2023.

Lindberg told the UN Security Council that constraints on food exports and farming inputs passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea were compounded by climate shocks like El Niño.

Lindberg urged diplomats to focus on trying to find rapid solutions to ensure some 10 million tonnes of Ukrainian and Russian grain that were already in silos reached people in need. He also urged them to work on a humanitarian corridor similar to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a UN-brokered deal agreed in 2022 that allowed the safe export of nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

The WFP head added that Black Sea food shipments were down sharply this year, with 63 percent fewer wheat and maize vessels moving through the Bosphorus as of mid-October than at the same point in 2025.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said his country, which holds the current rotating presidency of the Security Council, would back a new Black Sea initiative to get grain out of Ukraine and increase maritime security, underscoring the “very dire situation” facing developing countries in Africa and Asia.

The wars were taking a direct toll on WFP’s humanitarian operations and sharply increasing its costs, Lindberg said. The WFP has already lowered its target to provide food assistance to 91 million people in 2027 from 110 million people this year, but higher costs could drive that number even lower, he said.