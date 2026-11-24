SINGAPORE, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices extended their falls into a second day on Tuesday to trade near three-month lows on signs of rising crude ​supply and a potential market surplus.

Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.71 a barrel by 0510 GMT, after posting their lowest close since 31st August on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $79.57 a barrel, after hitting their lowest level since 26th August ​earlier in the session.