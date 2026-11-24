NEW YORK-NIAMEY, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Niger, with strategic support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is hosting the inaugural Niger Investment International Forum from 24th to 26th November 2026.

The three-day forum is expected to bring together approximately 1,000 participants, including nearly 300 investors from at least 30 countries, to explore concrete investment opportunities and forge partnerships supporting Niger’s long-term economic transformation.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry leads the initiative, in collaboration with the Nigerien Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment and Strategic Projects. The forum is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre in Niamey under the theme “Investing in Niger: Building Strategic Partnerships for a Prosperous Niger and Sustainable Economic Sovereignty”.

The forum will showcase a portfolio of 50 concrete investment projects across 13 strategic sectors. It aims to mobilise CFAF5,500 billion (approximately US$9.6 billion) in investment commitments and/or agreements.