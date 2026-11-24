SINGAPORE, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar hovered near a 20-month high on Tuesday, after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO breathed new life into the AI rally.
The euro languished near an over 18-month low at $1.0907 after sliding 0.6 percent overnight, while sterling similarly struggled to bounce from a one-year low and last bought at $1.3037.
The dollar firmed at 104.32 against a basket of currencies, having peaked at 104.53 in the previous session.
The yen eased slightly to 159.06 per dollar in the early Asian session, while the Aussie was pinned near an 11-month low at $0.6627. The New Zealand dollar similarly struggled at $0.5450, not far from Monday's 17-year trough of $0.5434.