SINGAPORE, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar hovered near a 20-month high on Tuesday, after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's ​CEO breathed new life into the AI rally.

The euro languished near an over 18-month low at $1.0907 after sliding 0.6 percent overnight, while sterling similarly struggled to bounce from a one-year low and last bought at $1.3037.

The dollar firmed at 104.32 against a basket of currencies, having peaked at 104.53 ​in the previous session.

The yen eased slightly to 159.06 per dollar in the early Asian session, while the Aussie was pinned near an 11-month low at $0.6627. The New Zealand dollar similarly struggled at $0.5450, not far from Monday's 17-year trough of $0.5434.