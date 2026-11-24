RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reported a traffic accident involving a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.

The ministry said emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report, carrying out rescue and emergency operations in coordination with ambulance services, Civil Defence and other relevant authorities, while securing the area and managing traffic.

It added that investigations into the circumstances and causes of the accident are ongoing, with the findings to be announced upon their completion.

The Ministry of Interior expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased, praying that Almighty God grants them His boundless mercy and forgiveness and their loved ones patience and strength.

MoI also urged members of the public to exercise caution, obtain information from official sources and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information regarding the accident.