ABU DHABI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the drone attacks that targeted a United Nations building and residential buildings in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

The attacks resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and constituted a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, underscored the need to protect humanitarian and relief personnel and UN employees. He also stressed the importance of safeguarding UN premises and facilities, and civilian facilities, and ensuring they are not targeted, in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position which calls for an immediate ceasefire, an immediate humanitarian truce without preconditions, the facilitation of urgent and unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible transition process led by an inclusive civilian government fully independent of both warring parties and extremist groups.

He reiterated the UAE’s support for peace efforts and the importance of intensifying joint action to alleviate human suffering and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.