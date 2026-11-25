BRUSSELS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU agri-food sector increased its trade surplus to €39.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, €4 billion higher than the same period last year, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Cumulative exports reached €179.2 billion in value, up 1%, as gains across several product categories offset lower exports in other areas. Exports to Türkiye increased by 9%, driven mainly by beef and veal, while exports to Saudi Arabia rose by 10%, driven largely by cereals. Among product categories, exports of other animal products increased by €870 million, about 14%, while spirits and liqueurs rose by €725 million.

Exports of vegetable oils also grew significantly by 31%, particularly due to sunflower oil shipments to India. Exports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices decreased by 15%, while pigmeat exports decreased by 13%.

Cumulative imports reached €139.6 billion in value, down €2.9 billion year-on-year. Import values from major cocoa-producing countries continued to decline as cocoa prices remain below their peak, although they have stabilised since June. Imports from Côte d'Ivoire decreased by 20%, while those from Nigeria and Cameroon decreased by 47% and 43%, respectively.

Among product categories, imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices decreased by 19%, while cereal imports declined by 7% and dairy imports by 19%. On the other hand, imports of fruit and nuts increased by 6%, while non-edible products for technical use rose by 13%