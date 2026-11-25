PARIS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Newly available through European Space Agency’s Climate Change Initiative (CCI), three satellite data records of sulphur dioxide provide ready-to-use global maps.

ESA said the Level 3 records in this initial release are based on observations from the Global Ozone Monitoring Experiment (GOME) aboard ESA’s European Remote-sensing Satellite - 2 (ERS-2), the Ozone Monitoring Instrument (OMI) aboard Aura satellite, and the TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument (TROPOMI) aboard the Copernicus Sentinel 5 Precursors satellite (S5P). Together, they span 28 years, from April 1996 to December 2024.

The records are suited to investigating long-term changes, studying emissions, assessing how well atmospheric models reproduce observed conditions, monitoring air quality, and tracking volcanic activity.

Sulphur dioxide is an atmospheric pollutant emitted by both natural processes and human activities. Once released, it contributes to the formation of aerosols that reduce air quality, affect ecosystems and influence climate by modifying the amount of solar energy absorbed and reflected by the Earth-atmosphere system.