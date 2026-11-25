WASHINGTON, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Anthropic's new Claude Ship brings AI agents to GitHub that can automatically review, fix, and even approve routine code changes based on a team's rules, helping developers ship software much faster.

Claude Ship brings together three different tools to manage the journey from a code submission to a final approval.

The new offering consists of Code Review, which is already generally available, and two new agents now in beta: PR Steward and Claude Approvals. PR Steward focuses on addressing issues such as failing CI checks, merge conflicts, and feedback from Code Review. It also comments after every push on what it changed and how to roll it back, if needed.

Claude Approvals then applies an approval policy that the team writes as a file in the repository. This approval process can incorporate various signals, including Code Review findings or the company’s own classifiers, with policies written in natural language