JAKARTA,25th November, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia is targeting an annual export increase of US$3.82 billion to US$5.78 billion to the European Union (EU) over the next five years.

The target is driven by the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), which was recently signed in Brussels, Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) reported.

Under this target, Indonesia's total exports to the EU are projected to reach US$33.24 billion in 2027, an increase from the US$31.65 billion recorded in 2025.

"We are targeting an average annual export growth of US$3.8 billion to US$5.8 billion over the next five years. This means we expect our exports to grow by 50 percent within five years," Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso said during an IEU-CEPA outreach event in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He underscored that the target must be supported by domestic businesses' readiness to use the various trade facilities secured under the agreement.

Through the IEU-CEPA, the EU is opening 98.35 percent of its 9,754 tariff lines to Indonesian products through tariff elimination and reduction.

Of that total, 90.42% of tariff lines will immediately be subject to zero-percent import duties, while another 7.92% will be phased out over three to 15 years. Additionally, 44 tariff lines receive preferential access under tariff-rate quotas (TRQs).