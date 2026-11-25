CAPITALS, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session, as investors awaited US inflation data due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,558.85 per ounce by 03:12 GMT. Prices had hit a 14-month low on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.1 percent to $3,557.80.

Among other metals, spot silver steadied at $40.89 per ounce, platinum slid 1 percent to $1,263.62 and palladium rose 0.3 percent to $856.11.