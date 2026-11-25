RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the launch of the RAKlette platform at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village.

Organised by the Embassy of Switzerland in the UAE in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC), the event aimed to strengthen economic and cultural ties and expand cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Switzerland. It was attended by Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, and several senior officials.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Switzerland, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening economic, investment and cultural partnerships and expanding connections between business communities to serve mutual interests.

RAKlette aims to strengthen links between institutions and business communities in Ras Al Khaimah and Switzerland, encourage the exchange of expertise and help identify trade and investment opportunities. The initiative is intended to develop into a regular forum for economic and cultural cooperation, facilitating visits by business delegations and expanding institutional partnerships.