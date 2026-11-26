RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) --Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) announced that it had achieved financial close for the US$326 million (AED1.2 billion) RAKWA Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) in Ras Al Khaimah, paving the way for the delivery of critical utility infrastructure to support rapid residential, commercial and tourism growth in the southern region of the emirate.

The announcement was made during the third edition of RAK Energy Summit, held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office.

EtihadWE's consortium partners in the project are TAQA Water Solutions (TAQA-WS) and Saur Group (Saur S.A.S), with commercial operations scheduled to begin in early 2029.

Drawing on the consortium partners’ capabilities and expertise in wastewater treatment and sustainable water management, the RAKWA plant will integrate solar photovoltaic (PV) generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS) designed to meet its electricity demand throughout its operational life. This will significantly reduce reliance on conventional electricity sources and establish a more sustainable model for sewage treatment infrastructure.

The project will also produce high-quality treated water for irrigation, supporting the expansion of green spaces across Ras Al Khaimah, while recovering sludge for beneficial reuse. These features will establish RAKWA as a model of sustainable infrastructure, promoting circular resource management, reducing environmental impact and contributing to a greener and more resilient emirate.

The project is financed by a syndicate of regional and international financial institutions comprising Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Emirates Development Bank (EDB) and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC).

Structured in alignment with the Green Loan Principles 2025, the financing reflects the project's eligibility as a “blue” infrastructure project, supporting sustainable wastewater treatment, circular water use and enhanced water resilience, while advancing long-term environmental sustainability and responsible water resource management in the UAE.

The project's equity bridge loans are financed by Ajman Bank, RAK Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank. The participation of leading regional and international banks demonstrates the project's ability to mobilise diversified institutional funding for sustainable and essential infrastructure.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EtihadWE, said, “Investing in wastewater infrastructure is essential to sustaining Ras Al Khaimah’s growth. RAKWA ISTP will expand treatment capacity and enable greater reuse of treated water, while setting a new benchmark for sustainable infrastructure through the integration of solar photovoltaic generation and battery energy storage systems designed to meet the plant’s electricity needs throughout its operational life. By combining renewable energy with circular water reuse, the project will help meet the needs of growing communities and businesses while reducing reliance on conventional energy and maximizing the value of the emirate’s natural resources. Reaching financial close shows how government, industry and lenders can bring together the expertise and capital needed to deliver essential infrastructure on this scale.”

Mohammed Hasan AlShehhi, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Development Company (EDC), said, “Financial close on RAKWA ISTP proves we can move decisively from development to construction. It represents how we work. We structure projects to be bankable, we set demanding timelines, and we get the right people around the table from day one. Looking ahead, we will keep accelerating the deployment of future-ready utility assets as a regional champion driving sustainable economic growth and long-term resource security across the UAE and our priority international markets. Demand for reliable, sustainable infrastructure keeps growing, and we intend to be ready for it.”

Dr. Shehab Al Muharrami, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said, “RAKWA project represents an important step in advancing sustainable water infrastructure in the UAE. Through our partnership with EtihadWe and Saur, TAQA Water Solutions is bringing its expertise in wastewater treatment and resource recovery to support Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth. By expanding treatment capacity and enabling the reuse of treated water, the project will strengthen water resilience, promote circular water use and create long-term value for communities and businesses. We are proud to contribute to infrastructure that supports both the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the country’s broader sustainability ambitions.”

Luis de Lope, CEO of Saur International, said, “Reaching financial close is a defining moment for Ras Al Khaimah’s first large-scale wastewater public-private partnership. Saur is bringing the full depth of its international operating experience to this project, drawing on its expertise in managing complex wastewater systems and enabling water reuse. As a shareholder, we are committing our capital, our people and our expertise for the life of the concession. Together with our partners, we will deliver a reliable wastewater service that supports Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitions and makes treated water available for irrigation and industry.”

Designed to meet the highest environmental standards, the RAKWA plant will directly support the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the country's circular economy agenda. Once completed, it will provide essential wastewater treatment, conveyance and treated sewage effluent (TSE) infrastructure to support rapid commercial, hospitality and residential expansion in southern Ras Al Khaimah, particularly in Al Hamra and the major master-planned developments on Al Marjan Island.

The facility will have an initial treatment capacity of 60,000 cubic metres per day (m³/day), with design provisions for expansion to 150,000 m³/day to accommodate long-term population growth. In its initial phase, the plant will serve a population equivalent of more than 300,000 residents.

The development also encompasses extensive conveyance networks, including the Sector 6 pumping station, gravity sewer mains, 30 km of treated sewage effluent (TSE) de-transmission facilities and 20 km of twin rising mains to connect surrounding districts to the regional network.