ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said on Wednesday it had foiled an attempt by an Asian national to smuggle approximately 24.2 kg of narcotics into the UAE through a land border crossing.

The operation, conducted by ICP's General Administration of Ports Security, resulted in the seizure of 3,763.2 grams of marijuana and 20,474 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The drugs were contained in 28 plastic packages concealed within a truck trailer's chassis by the driver in an attempt to evade customs inspection systems and K9 detection units.

Customs inspectors identified a suspicious, specially constructed compartment within the trailer's chassis. A subsequent examination using advanced inspection equipment uncovered the concealed narcotics. The necessary legal measures were taken regarding the driver and the seized substances.

The operation highlights the efficiency and preparedness of the UAE's inspection and control systems across air, land and sea ports and their ability to counter drug smuggling attempts through border crossings.

It also underscores the leading role of ICP's General Administration of Ports Security in developing an integrated security and control system based on skilled personnel, advanced technologies, enhanced inspection methods and proactive risk analysis to strengthen community security and safeguard public safety.