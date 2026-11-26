DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) --Gulf Craft Group is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for larger yachts and strengthen its global presence, drawing on 44 years of industry experience.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the Dubai International Boat Show 2026, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft Group, said the company can now build yachts of up to 175 feet, highlighting the launch of the 49-metre Majesty 160 on 23rd November, which he described as the group's largest yacht to date.

Participating in the exhibition for the 32nd time, Gulf Craft also brought together 45 international dealers at a pre-show conference to discuss product development and market needs.

The group is showcasing eight yachts and boats at Dubai Harbour from 25th to 29th November, including three global premieres: SilverCat 47 Family, SilverCat 47 Offshore and SilverCat 42 Offshore.

Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft Group, said the company continues to invest in design, engineering and manufacturing while expanding internationally, expressing confidence in the sector's growth prospects.

The group is also showcasing its yacht maintenance, repair, refit and technical support services.