DUBAI, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Harbour recorded around 184,000 visitors for boating and marine activities in October, up 53% from September, while boat movements increased by around 11% to between 7,000 and 8,000.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the 32nd Dubai International Boat Show, Wayne Shepherd, Managing Director of Dubai Harbour Marinas, said the destination continues to invest in infrastructure, tourism and leisure facilities to accommodate growing demand.

He said the 1.5-km bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road directly to Dubai Harbour, developed in cooperation between Shamal Holding and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, had reduced access times from 12 to 30 minutes to just two to three minutes.

Recent developments include a multi-storey car park with 845 parking spaces and expanded hospitality facilities, with The Anchor, spanning more than 110,000 square feet, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Dubai Harbour Marinas has 705 berths, including 200 for luxury yachts exceeding 24 metres and two for superyachts exceeding 160 metres.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, highlighted the exhibition's contribution to Dubai's maritime industry over more than three decades, noting that recent sporting events in the emirate had attracted more than 80,000 attendees.

Running from 25th to 29th November, the exhibition brings together more than 100 yachts, promoting industry partnerships and supporting maritime tourism growth.