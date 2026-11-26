CAIRO, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty people were killed and 15 others injured in a fuel tanker fire in Giza Governorate, Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population said on Wednesday, citing a preliminary toll.

The fire broke out above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district of Imbaba.

The ministry said 39 ambulances were deployed for rescue operations, with the injured taken to Sheikh Zayed Specialist Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital and Warraq Central Hospital for treatment.

Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar ordered heightened readiness at the ministry's central crisis management room and hospitals near the scene, directing his two deputies to visit the site and the receiving hospitals to oversee the emergency response.

The ministry said it continued to monitor developments and coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure the injured received the necessary medical care. It extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.