AL AIN, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is participating in the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026 (AAIHEX 2026), taking place from 25 to 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

As the Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage Sector Sponsor, Khalifa Fund continues its efforts to empower Emirati enterprises, connect them with markets and customers, and strengthen the role of heritage and national identity in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Through its sponsorship, Khalifa Fund highlights the importance of preserving the UAE’s natural environment and cultural heritage for future generations. By bringing together entrepreneurship, sustainability and heritage preservation, the Fund encourages the use of cultural assets and local expertise to develop businesses that create lasting economic and social value.

Moza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Al Ain plays a key role in Khalifa Fund’s efforts to foster a more diverse and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem, supported by the city’s strong economic and social potential and its pool of skilled Emirati talent. We are committed to leveraging these strengths by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into viable, growth-oriented enterprises, contributing to the expansion of the SME sector, strengthening its role in the local economy, and creating sustainable economic opportunities. Our participation in the exhibition provides a valuable platform to showcase successful Emirati enterprises and highlight their potential across sectors related to hunting, equestrianism, the environment, and cultural heritage. It also enables business owners to engage with prospective customers and explore new opportunities for collaboration and strategic partnerships.”

Khalifa Fund is supporting 16 Emirati enterprises at the exhibition through its pavilion, where business owners can showcase their products and services, engage directly with visitors and potential customers, explore opportunities for growth and expansion, and establish new partnerships and business relationships. These enterprises demonstrate how Emirati heritage and local expertise can inspire products and business initiatives that combine authenticity with innovation, preserving cultural identity while responding to the evolving opportunities and demands of modern markets.

This participation reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to increasing the contribution of SMEs to Al Ain’s economy by connecting entrepreneurship with Emirati heritage. The participating enterprises offer practical examples of how traditional knowledge and local expertise can be transformed into sustainable products and commercially viable businesses, strengthening the presence of Emirati heritage in modern markets and preserving it for future generations.

As part of its ongoing support for entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey, Khalifa Fund offers visitors the opportunity to explore its range of programmes and services tailored to their needs and stages of business development. These include funding programmes, the MZN Hub network of centres, the Future Entrepreneur Programme, as well as business development, training and advisory services. Khalifa Fund will welcome visitors at Hall 2, Stand D2-10, daily from 10 am to 10 pm.