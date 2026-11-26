SHARJAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Sharjah will showcase 19 digital projects across three interconnected ecosystems at GITEX Global 2026, with the participation of 13 government entities and four strategic partners, under the theme 'Digital Integration. Sustainable Impact'.

The participation will highlight the emirate's transition from digitising individual services towards a connected government ecosystem that harnesses data integration, generative artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to improve efficiency and quality of life.

The three ecosystems comprise “Integrated Community”, which provides interconnected digital and knowledge-based services for individuals, families and entrepreneurs; “Intelligent Decision-Making”, which uses data and advanced technologies to help government entities analyse information and improve operational efficiency; and “Proactive Safety”, which focuses on anticipating risks, mitigating their impact and strengthening community safety and institutional readiness.

The participation and its theme were announced on Wednesday during a preparatory forum organised by the Higher Committee of the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global 2026.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD); Engineer Lamia Obaid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD; Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA); Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); and representatives of participating government entities and exhibitors.

The forum brought together participating entities to coordinate their efforts, align responsibilities, review the projects and digital ecosystems to be presented, and discuss organisational, technical and media preparations to ensure an integrated experience for exhibition visitors.

In his welcoming remarks, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said Sharjah's participation offers an opportunity to present the emirate's vision for the future of government operations.

He said the emirate places people at the heart of its policies and transformation, guided by the vision of H.H.Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and decades of investment in people and knowledge.

Sheikh Saud added that the 19 projects, presented by 13 government entities across three interconnected ecosystems, reflect a unified government vision. He said the theme highlights the importance of government entities working together, exchanging data, combining expertise and prioritising people.

Engineer Lamia Obaid Al Hosan Al Shamsi said the value of Sharjah's participation would be measured not only by the projects showcased, but also by the partnerships, collaboration opportunities and lasting impact generated beyond the exhibition.

She noted that each project begins by identifying a need and progresses through design, development, and collaboration to achieve tangible impact. She added that the preparatory forum aimed to unite efforts, identify opportunities for integration, and establish a unified government message that reflects Sharjah's ambitions and future.

Muath Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Government of Sharjah Pavilion, said preparations had been underway for months, stressing that the participating entities would present themselves as one team rather than separate organisations.

He outlined the pavilion's overall vision and the projects planned across the three ecosystems, explaining how they complement one another to develop government services and improve efficiency across sectors.

Al Naqbi also reviewed the pavilion layout, presentation arrangements, and accompanying activities, ensuring that each project's features would be highlighted within the broader vision of digital integration.

The pavilion's design aims to provide visitors with an interconnected experience that enables them to explore the projects, engage with practical applications, and understand how digital solutions enhance customer experiences and support government decision-making.

The Sharjah Digital Department is leading the emirate's participation, managing the pavilion and coordinating the projects, roles, and media messages of participating entities. The unified presentation will demonstrate how digital solutions enhance the customer experience, support decision-making, and improve the efficiency of resource management.